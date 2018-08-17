Dad jailed on $500,000 bond in stabbing death of baby

CAMPBELL

Bond was set at $500,000 for a father accused in the stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter today.

Marc Anthony Flora, 29, is scheduled to appear again in Campbell Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 24 to face a first degree murder charge.

Flora called dispatch at 7:50 a.m., said he lives on 290 Penhale Ave. and told them he blacked out and ''she is dead,'' then the connection cut out, according to a police report.

When officers arrived there was blood on his hands, forearms and neck. He told officers he had no idea what happened but he thinks he killed the baby, the report said.

The baby was discovered on the changing table with a wound to her neck and a knife on the floor. She was confirmed dead at the scene the report said.

Another child was in the house but was unharmed. The child was taken by his mother who was at work when the incident happened, police said.

Neighbors said it's a quiet neighborhood and they don't know the suspect.