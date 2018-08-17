Campbell man in custody after child is stabbed to death


August 17, 2018 at 10:15a.m.

CAMPBELL — A man is in custody this morning for allegedly stabbing his 1-year-old daughter in the neck.

The man called police at 7:50 a.m. this morning and said his child was dead at their Penhale Avenue home.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

