Bob Dylan will return to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN — Bob Dylan and his band will return to Covelli Centre on Nov. 13.

Tickets are $59.50, $79.50 and $119.50 and go on sale Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

The legendary folk artist last played Covelli in 2012. The artist also played Akron’s EJ Thomas Hall and Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall in November.

He released his most recent album, “Triplicate,” in 2017, and also “Trouble No More — The Bootleg Series Vol. 13, 1979-1981”