Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ross and Amanda Davis, Struthers, boy, Aug. 15.
Brittany Stratton and Steven Durr, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 15.
Samaris Algarin Torres and Joseph Montaz, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 15.
Jeff and Christie Mitch, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 15.
Shawn and Shawna Weaver, Columbiana, boy, Aug. 15.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Cuyler Lehman and Nicholas Pozega, Warren, boy, Aug. 14.
Lukus and Jessica Carr, Girard, girl, Aug. 15.
Reginal and Ashley Rooks Jr., Warren, girl, Aug. 15.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.