Births


August 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Ross and Amanda Davis, Struthers, boy, Aug. 15.

Brittany Stratton and Steven Durr, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 15.

Samaris Algarin Torres and Joseph Montaz, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 15.

Jeff and Christie Mitch, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 15.

Shawn and Shawna Weaver, Columbiana, boy, Aug. 15.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Cuyler Lehman and Nicholas Pozega, Warren, boy, Aug. 14.

Lukus and Jessica Carr, Girard, girl, Aug. 15.

Reginal and Ashley Rooks Jr., Warren, girl, Aug. 15.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000