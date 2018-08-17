Actual number of impacted Northside workers is 468
YOUNGSTOWN — The number of employees affected by the closure of Northside Regional Medical Center is higher than previously reported by Steward Health Care, according to an updated notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Steward, which earlier this week announced the closure of hospital effective Sept. 20, had previously reported that 388 positions would be impacted.
A revised notice filed today reports the potential number of affected employees is 468.
