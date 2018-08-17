2 indicted in West Side stabbing death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man and a woman Thursday in connection with a stabbing death in a West Side apartment.

Albert Byrd IV, 24, of Wilshire Drive and Louanne Johnson, 21, of Tyrell Avenue are each indicted on a charge of murder in the Aug. 1 death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, of Illinois Avenue.

Donlow was found early Aug. 1 bleeding from a stab wound on a bed in an apartment on Tyrell Avenue. He died later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police said Donlow was in an argument before he was stabbed, and Byrd and Johnson were questioned shortly after his death and released pending charges. They have yet to be arrested.