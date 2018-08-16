Trump to headline Republican state dinner

COLUMBUS

President Donald Trump will return to Ohio later this month to headline the Ohio Republican Party’s state dinner.

The president’s appearance at the Aug. 24 event in Columbus was announced Wednesday by Chairman Jane Timken.

The visit is a coup for Timken, a Trump loyalist who ousted the state GOP’s previous chairman in January after the president personally intervened on her behalf.

Trump also will attend a fundraiser while he’s in town for U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

The president last visited central Ohio on Aug. 4 to rally for U.S. House candidate Troy Balderson, a Republican state senator. The race between Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor is still too close to call.

Cleveland police reform to likely extend 5+ years

cleveland

Cleveland’s agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to complete scheduled reforms of the city’s police department is expected to exceed the five-year period both sides anticipated.

Cleveland.com reports a semi-annual report released Wednesday by the independent monitoring team overseeing the agreement called a consent decree says “significant” work remains in completing reform measures a federal judge approved in June 2015.

The city and the Justice Department reached an agreement on reforms in late 2014 after a Justice Department investigation found Cleveland police officers had engaged in a pattern or practice of using excessive force and violating people’s civil rights.

The report says use-of-force incidents from January through May of 2018 dropped to 63 compared with 103 during the same period last year. New use-of-force policies took effect in January.

ASPCA says more than 600 birds are removed from home

COLUMBUS

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says more than 600 birds were removed from a house in central Ohio after reports of animal neglect and a complaint from the public about living conditions.

The ASPCA says the birds were living in extremely overcrowded conditions in a home in a Columbus neighborhood. ASPCA and Columbus Humane officials say birds removed from the home Tuesday under a search warrant include parakeets, cockatiels, finches, macaws and cockatoos.

Some birds had medical issues, including missing feathers and plucking mutilation.

The organizations say they are focusing on assessing the birds’ welfare and ensuring they receive appropriate care.

They say the birds have been relocated to a temporary shelter until a court determines custody.

The home’s owner wasn’t immediately identified.