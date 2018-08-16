A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Aug. 8

Harassment: An Edgewater Drive man said he’s being harassed via telecommunications.

Aug. 10

Identity fraud: A Candywoods Lane man found out his personal information had been compromised.

Aug. 11

Theft: A woman discovered 3 milliliters of liquid morphine missing from her Chablis Lane residence.

BOARDMAN

Aug. 10

Arrest: While responding to a loud argument at a Mayflower Drive residence, officers took Logan M. Rhea, 22, into custody on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. The intoxicated Mount Vernon, Ohio, man was upset about a towing fee and continued to escalate the situation around 2:30 a.m. by becoming louder and more aggressive, then refusing to calm down and desist, a report showed.

Arrest: Authorities were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to pick up Michele E. Platton-Debelyak of Claybourne Avenue, Boardman, who was wanted on a township warrant accusing her of violating a protection order. Earlier this month, a neighbor alleged that despite having been granted such an order against her, Platton-Debelyak, 68, had posted a handwritten, obscenity-laced sign in her home so that it faced the accuser’s residence.

Theft: Michael F. Seidita, 27, of West Wood Street, Lowellville, faced a felony-theft charge after a woman reported her purse had been stolen while she was in a parking lot to a Doral Drive big-box store.

Arrest: Police in the 5900 block of South Avenue arrested John W. Hoskins, 50, of South Avenue, Boardman, upon learning that Hoskins was wanted on a felony warrant from the Stark County Sheriff’s Department.

Misuse of a credit card: A New Waterford woman visiting family members at their West Boulevard apartment discovered her stolen credit card had been used without authorization at several township locations.

Inducing panic: After a Southern Boulevard woman alleged her intoxicated husband had threatened to kill himself with a knife in front of her, a police dispatcher reported the man also threatened to kill officers if they approached his home. The situation prompted authorities to close Southern Boulevard between McClurg Road and Washington Boulevard so they could secure a perimeter, a report showed.

Theft: Authorities charged Arnetta J. Jones, 55, after alleging she had stolen two bottles of laundry detergent from Walgreens Pharmacy, 7295 Market St. Jones, of Karl Street, Youngstown, also was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging theft.

Theft: A worker with a Hillman Way health facility reported her $527 iPhone stolen.

Identity theft: A Sierra Madre Trail man told authorities that while visiting his bank to open an additional account, he found several outstanding credit lines had been established with his Social Security number.

Theft: Mecca N. Sims, 21, of Ferndale Avenue, and Tawanda L. Gilmore, 41, of Hanley Street, faced theft charges. The two Youngstown women were accused of purposely neglecting to self-scan about $7 worth of merchandise that included chocolate while at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Aug. 11

Arrest: A traffic stop near Market Street resulted in a charge of operating a vehicle impaired against Alwayne M. Green Jr., 34, of Sherwood Avenue, Youngstown, who, police said, registered a 0.138 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit.

Assault/criminal damaging: An employee with Best Buy, 561 Boardman-Poland Road, alleged a customer’s mother grabbed her by the chin after the customer had become angered while trying out cellphone cases. During the process, he dropped and damaged four of them, a report said.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 600 block of Cook Avenue was found with a broken rear windshield. Damage came to $250.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole a bottled coffee drink and an electronic item from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Criminal mischief: A woman told police that while driving near Meadowbrook Avenue and Southern Boulevard, a woman had tailgated her, then pulled up next to her and threw a bottle, placing a dent in the accuser’s driver’s side.

Theft of services: An Uber driver who had dropped someone off in the 400 block of Rockdale Avenue reported having lost a $7 wage after his account was suspended because of what the driver contended was a false report the company received that purported he had been intoxicated. Authorities, however, found no evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a police report stated.

Criminal damaging: A West Boulevard man noticed damage to a glass-door handle that was estimated at $25.

Theft: A woman reportedly concealed $250 worth of children’s clothing while in a fitting room at Dillard’s in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A woman in her mid-40s reportedly stole about $104 worth of shorts and other clothing from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Trespassing: While responding to a complaint that a man was asking patrons for money at Family Dollar, 4030 Market St., police charged James E. Allen, 37, with criminal trespassing. Allen, of West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, was soliciting for money at the discount store, in violation of a Jan. 20 trespassing warning to stay off the property, authorities alleged.

Theft: Jamila T. Fusco, 29, of East LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, and Ayasha E. Cummings, 32, of Columbus, were charged in the theft of $606 worth of costume jewelry and other items from Kohl’s. Cummings also was wanted on a parole-violation warrant from Franklin County.

Aug. 12

Arrest: Police responded to a person possibly in distress at a Market Street motel, where they took Charles T. Cialella of Delaware Avenue, Poland, into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. When he was dropped off after 4 a.m. at the location, an intoxicated Cialella, 22, became disruptive, yelled at officers and refused to desist, they alleged.

Aggravated menacing/theft: A man and a woman alleged a man who had offered to have them stay in his room at a Market Street motel stole $250 from the woman’s wallet and, when confronted, threatened the couple before they left.

Theft: A woman reportedly took a $13 tube of hair gel from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Theft: Tyler J. Sadler, 18, of East Oregon Avenue, Sebring, along with a 16-year-old Sebring boy and a 17-year-old Salem boy, was charged with stealing about $203 worth of property that included DVDs from Walmart.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 80 block of Indianola Road, likely when someone removed a screen and climbed in through a window. Missing were a wallet, an iPad and two cans of soda.

Identity fraud: A Cascade Drive man discovered $148 worth of fraudulent transactions to his bank account that originated in Kent.

Criminal damaging: A Glenwood Avenue woman alleged her former boyfriend intentionally struck her vehicle with his, then returned to damage the passenger-side’s finish with a key. Total damage was estimated at $1,500.

Aug. 13

Arrest: After pulling her over near Southern Boulevard, officers took Breanna L. Cunningham, 27, into custody upon ascertaining Cunningham, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a bench warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Drugs: Police assisted with a disabled vehicle on Shields Road, where they arrested Donald Milick, 55, of Weston Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on felony-drug charges from Wayne County, Mich.

Drug paraphernalia: While conducting a welfare check at a Romaine Avenue home, police reportedly found in a bedroom papers typically used to roll marijuana, a digital scale and a device commonly used to grind marijuana.

Theft: Someone reportedly stole a lockbox that contained narcotics for four residents of a South Avenue group home.

Illegal dumping: Three men in a green Dodge pickup truck were reportedly seen disposing furniture, possibly tires and other items into a trash bin behind a set of apartments in the 5000 block of Aravesta Avenue.

Theft: A man in his 50s or 60s reportedly took $7 worth of energy drinks from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Theft: A Brookfield Avenue woman reported a handgun had been removed from a safe in her basement.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 6600 block of Market Street via the front door. A loaded firearm was missing.

Forgery: Authorities were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 229 Boardman-Canfield Road, regarding someone who was reportedly using fraudulent legal documents before charging Konrad B. Brandner of Labelle Avenue, Youngstown, with two felony counts of forgery of an identification card. Brandner, 30, who had nine aliases, handed a worker a fraudulent international driver’s license with someone else’s name and photograph, as well as a Social Security card with one of his aliases, a report stated.

Theft: Darla J. Luscombe, 56, of Afton Avenue, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $28 worth of strawberries and other groceries from Sparkle Market, 4121 South Ave.

Arrest: While conducting an investigation in the 3900 block of South Schenley Avenue, police took into custody Timothy C. Hall, 28, of South Schenley, Boardman, who was wanted on a probation-violation charge from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Hall also was given a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with having a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket.

Burglary: Took place in the 5900 block of Stillson Place after a window screen had been removed. Among items taken were a pack of cigarettes, $120 and credit cards.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Officers went to Garfield Heights near Cleveland to take custody of Lisa M. Adams, 25, of North Royalton, who faced a felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Late last month, a worker with Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 7880 Market St., told police Adams had rented a Ford Fiesta for one week but has never returned the vehicle before a 30-day contract expired.

Arrest: Boardman authorities in Youngstown who were investigating a car that purportedly had been in a vehicular pursuit in the township arrested Lorea C. Valentine, 41, of Tyrell Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging her with cocaine possession.