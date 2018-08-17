Sister urges Liberty trustees not to appoint Meloro chief
Staff Report
LIBERTY
Diane Pullin says her family is pleased with findings of an internal police investigation that revealed Capt. Toby Meloro didn’t thoroughly collect evidence from the death of her sister, Loraine Lynn, more than a year ago.
The case was closed the day Lynn’s body was found on Aug. 2, 2017, and treated as an accidental death. But the late Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk ruled in March the death was a homicide.
Pullin, who hired private investigators for her sister’s case, also responded to The Vindicator’s coverage of the report: “We would hope that Arnie Clebone, Liberty trustee, does the right thing and does not allow Toby Meloro to become the Liberty Township police chief. "
Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
