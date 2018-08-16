Selected local stocks


August 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 40.83-3.29

Aqua America, .20 37.480.26

Avalon Holdings,4.24-0.90

Chemical Bank, .2857.09-0.85

Community Health Sys, .213.20-0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.60-0.40

Farmers Nat., .0715.65-0.33

First Energy, .36 36.650.27

Fifth/Third, .1629.16-0.46

First Niles Financial, .059.36-0.44

FNB Corp., .1213.09-0.13

General Motors, .3835.93-0.27

General Electric, .1212.22-0.12

Huntington Bank, .11 15.90-0.03

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56113.70-0.98

Key Corp, .1121.13-0.31

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 35.15-6.72

Parker Hannifin, .76166.480.32

PNC, .75141.99-0.62

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88177.141.58

Stoneridge 31.310.17

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.25-0.18

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

