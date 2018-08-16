Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 40.83-3.29
Aqua America, .20 37.480.26
Avalon Holdings,4.24-0.90
Chemical Bank, .2857.09-0.85
Community Health Sys, .213.20-0.02
Cortland Bancorp, .1124.60-0.40
Farmers Nat., .0715.65-0.33
First Energy, .36 36.650.27
Fifth/Third, .1629.16-0.46
First Niles Financial, .059.36-0.44
FNB Corp., .1213.09-0.13
General Motors, .3835.93-0.27
General Electric, .1212.22-0.12
Huntington Bank, .11 15.90-0.03
iHeartMedia Inc.,--
JP Morgan Chase, .56113.70-0.98
Key Corp, .1121.13-0.31
LaFarge, 2.01--
Macy’s, .38 35.15-6.72
Parker Hannifin, .76166.480.32
PNC, .75141.99-0.62
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88177.141.58
Stoneridge 31.310.17
United Comm. Fin., .06 10.25-0.18
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.