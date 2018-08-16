BUSINESS DIGEST

Ryan to give YBI an $185K award

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today will award the Youngstown Business Incubator a $185,000 award from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The funding will go to YBI’s Tech Block Building No. 5 for 3-D printing software and equipment.

The event will be attended by Ryan and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, as well as ARC and YBI representatives.

MVYP to host mixer

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will host their August 2018 Mixer at V2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today.

The event is free for MVYP and $5 for non-members.

Contact info@mvypclub.com with questions.

The mixer will feature networking, appetizers and a cash bar.

Macy’s rebound continues into 2Q

NEW YORK

Macy’s raised its annual profit forecast as the department store reported an unexpected increase in a key sales measure.

The Cincinnati department store chain has now reported its third-straight quarter of higher sales at existing stores after a three-year slump.

But shares Wednesday tumbled in their biggest one-day drop in over a year, perplexing analysts who offered varying reasons that included investors locking in profit gains after the stock’s sharp run-up over the past year.

Man arrested after ODs at city park

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

People are saying 46 people overdosed Wednesday from a suspected bad batch of “K2” synthetic marijuana at or near a city park in Connecticut. No deaths were reported, but officials said two people had life-threatening symptoms.

Most of the overdoses were on the New Haven Green, a popular, historic downtown park that borders part of Yale University, and officials said they expected the overdose total to increase. Police said they arrested a man believed to be connected to at least some of the overdoses.

Paramedics and police officers were stationed at the park all day as more people fell ill. Some became unconscious and others vomited, authorities said.

Bomber targets students, killing 48

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber struck a private education center in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul on Wednesday where high-school graduates were preparing for university entrance exams, killing 48 young men and women and leaving behind a scene of devastation and tragedy.

The bombing, blamed on the Islamic State group, was the latest assault on Afghanistan’s Shiite community, which has increasingly been targeted by Sunni extremists who consider Shiites to be heretics.

It also showed how militants are still able to stage large-scale attacks, even in the heart of Kabul, and underscored the struggles of the Afghan forces to provide security and stability on their own.

The attack comes amid a particularly bloody week in Afghanistan that has seen Taliban attacks kill scores of Afghan troops and civilians.

Staff/wire reports