Reward offered for leads on West Side arsons

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for recent spate of arsons on the West Side.

City firefighters responded to five arsons early Wednesday morning. One was on Wellington Avenue, one was on Mahoning Avenue, and three were on Midland Avenue.

There were no injuries in any of the fires.

Anyone with information can call the city fire department arson bureau at 330-782-0055.