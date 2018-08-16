Police wake sleeping suspect, take her to jail

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said U.S. Marshals Wednesday found a woman wanted on a felonious assault warrant asleep on a couch in a Plazaview Court apartment.

Allison Garner, 27, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. after she was awakened and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Garner was wanted for stabbing a woman late July 13 during a brawl at a Logan Avenue gas station.