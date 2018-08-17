Missing Austintown boy found



Published August 16, 2018 at 10:59 p.m.
Updated August 16, 2018 at 11:36 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Photo by: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Photo

Eleven-year-old Christian Shuler, who was missing from a residence in Austintown, has been found, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, has reported.

No further details are yet available.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000