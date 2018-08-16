Police: Man arrested on warrant after spotted driving stolen car
YOUNGSTOWN — An East Side man wanted on a robbery warrant was taken into custody after he was spotted driving a car reported stolen earlier in the day in Boardman at Shehy and South Truesdale avenues.
Jose Baez, 54, of Bruce Street, was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on Friday on the warrant and also on a charge of receiving stolen property.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 30, 2018 10:09 a.m.
Pro tip: Don't fall asleep in a stolen car
- February 21, 2017 9:34 a.m.
Liberty man sought on warrants caught after traffic stop
- May 2, 2018 11:27 a.m.
Wanted man arrested after crash
- April 22, 2017 6:27 p.m.
Summary of police activity in Canfield and Austintown
- November 17, 2017 11:42 a.m.
Warren cops arrest man with gun after traffic stop
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.