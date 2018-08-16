BREAKING: Ohio AG files suit against Niles used car dealers

Police: Man arrested on warrant after spotted driving stolen car


August 16, 2018 at 10:27a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An East Side man wanted on a robbery warrant was taken into custody after he was spotted driving a car reported stolen earlier in the day in Boardman at Shehy and South Truesdale avenues.

Jose Baez, 54, of Bruce Street, was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on Friday on the warrant and also on a charge of receiving stolen property.

