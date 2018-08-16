Northside Closure

Steward Health Care announced Wednesday it will close Northside Regional Medical Center, effective Sept. 20. Here is a timeline of the hospital’s history:

1929: Youngstown Hospital Association opened Northside Hospital.

1985: Health system named Western Reserve Health Care (Western Reserve Care System, which included Northside and Southside Medical Centers).

1997: System names changes to Forum Health, when Northside and Tod Children’s Hospital merged with Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

2009: Forum Health filed for bankruptcy.

2010: Community Health Services purchased Forum Health for $120 million, changing Forum’s name to ValleyCare Health System of Ohio.

May 2017: Boston-based Steward purchased eight Community Health System hospitals including ValleyCare Health System of Ohio’s Northside, Trumbull Regional, Hillside and Sharon Regional.

October 2017: Steward rebrands local hospitals, changing the names to Sharon Regional Medical Center, Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Northside Regional Medical Center.

August 2018: Steward announces plans to close Northside.

Source: Vindicator files.