NORTHSIDE CLOSING | Nurses, officials react to hospital's demise

YOUNGSTOWN A group of Northside nurses and Mahoning Valley elected officials today gathered in front of Northside Regional Medical Center to talk about the closure announced Wednesday by Steward Health Care.

Nurses with the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association, which represents nearly 200 nurses at the hospital, expressed sadness at the closure, criticized Steward’s handling of the hospital operations and closure announcement, and lamented the loss of labor and delivery services in the city.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said he will work to make sure the workers here are well represented as they negotiate the closing with Steward.

“We’re going to stand by you the entire way, and to make sure if there’s a fair shake to be gotten here, the workers get it,” he said.

In other news related to the closure, a state-required notice from Steward to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services provides a breakdown of the positions that will be affected.

Many of the 388 positions – 160 – are registered nurses.

Steward also reported losses of 11 respiratory therapists, 10 radiology technologist, 17 nurse assistants, 11 lead medical technologists, 18 medical technologists, 19 food service workers, 31 environmental services workers, and 12 clinical resource nurses, among others.