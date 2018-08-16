Missing Warren man found in Wash.

COUGAR, Wash. (AP)

Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in an emailed statement that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital.

Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Matheny, of Warren, was last seen by friends Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail.

A deputy sheriff found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead Saturday.

Tressel to give State of University address

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will present the 2018 State of the University address at 9 a.m. Monday in the Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center.

Tressel will review past successes and outline the future vision for YSU as the university embarks on another academic year.

Fall semester classes begin Wednesday.

Charged after crash

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Youngstown woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired after she drove onto the front porch of a North Yorkshire Boulevard residence.

Officers found a vehicle parked within a covered front porch of the residence with the driver still inside Saturday night, according to police reports.

It was later discovered the vehicle also had struck a swimming pool at another location on North Yorkshire before it ended up on the porch.

Kelly Bigelow, 45, of Duncan Lane, advised officers she would not pass field sobriety tests because she was drunk, reports said. Officers also discovered Bigelow had an active bench warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation. Bigelow was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and was issued citations for OVI, failure to control and driving while under suspension.

Fight at Handel’s

BOARDMAN

Officers charged a Girard man after a fight at Handel’s Ice Cream led to him waving around a firearm.

Charles Desantis, 27, of Dearborn Street, was involved in a fight with a man who accused Desantis of stalking him Tuesday night at Handel’s, 1491 Boardman-Canfield Road, according to police reports.

The fight escalated when Desantis pulled a gun and said “What’s up now?,” officers were advised. Desantis was placed under arrest on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, assault and aggravated menacing.

The Wall events

WARREN

The Wall, a scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., opens in Packard Park, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, today and will be displayed through Sunday.

An opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. with a welcome home dedication and a C-130 Hercules flyover by the 910th Airlift Wing. U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will present Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins to any living U.S. veteran in attendance who served on active duty in the Armed Forces, regardless of location, from Nov. 1, 1955, through April 30, 1975.

At 7 p.m. Saturday there will be Women on the Wall and Purple Heart events.

A closing ceremony will be at noon Sunday, with the laying of the roses and recognition of POW/MIA and Gold Star families.