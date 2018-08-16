BREAKING: Ohio AG files suit against Niles used car dealers

Man indicted on charge of keeping a drug house


August 16, 2018 at 12:32p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who has served previous time in federal prison on drug charges was indicted this by a federal grand jury on charges he kept a house for selling and using drugs as well as firearm violations.

Rafael Samaniego, 26, of West Marion Avenue, was indicted on charges of maintaining a drug involved premises; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crimes and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an April 10 search warrant served at a 42 W. Marion Ave. home by city police where they found 34 bags of marijuana, a bag of crack cocaine, a .40-caliber pistol in his living room, a .22-caliber pistol in his car and a digital scale with drug residue on it.

Samaniego was convicted in previously in U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on drug crimes and is not allowed to have a weapon.

