Man faces drug charges after Youngstown bar incident

August 16, 2018 at 10:17a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Oakwood Avenue man late Tuesday was arrested by police on two fifth-degree felony drug charges after responding to complaints of drug sales outside a Mahoning Avenue bar.

Reports said police were called about 10:50 p.m. to the Casaloma Gardens Bar and saw Patrick Leach, 28, standing outside with a group of people. Leach then walked into the bar with an officer following him.

Leach tried to give a plastic bag to a bartender who refused to take it. Leach dropped the bag which had marijuana, a pill and a brown paper that Leach told police was liquid THC to go with the marijuana.

When Leach was searched police found cocaine. He was charged with possession of drugs for the pull and possession of cocaine.

