Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

AVERETTE, ANTHONY O, 05/31/1961, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

FRISHKORN, MARY LOUISE,11/04/1981, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

GOWER, JACOB W, 09/28/1999, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, BREAKING AND ENTERING

HERNS, FRANKLIN C, 03/05/1993, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

MCINTOSH, DERRICK GREGORY, 01/07/1969, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

CHERNIKOVICH, BRIAN A, 02/20/1992, 07/17/2018

DONI, DAVID RAY, 05/01/1988, 06/21/2018

GRISSETT, LATRINA CARMELLE, 03/30/1972, 03/19/2018

LAWRENCE, GLAUDIS, 03/30/1973, 05/03/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOORE, THOMAS R, 02/22/1977, 07/24/2018

RIDLEY, MARK A, 01/12/1991, 09/11/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY