BREAKING: Ohio AG files suit against Niles used car dealers

Inmate at private prison being treated for burns


August 16, 2018 at 12:26p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an inmate at the private prison on Hubbard Road is being treated for first and second degree burns at Akron Childrens Hospital after he woke up about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in extreme pain.

Police were called about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 2240 Hubbard Road prison, where they were told the injuries the inmate received are consistent with hot liquid or chemical burns. The inmate was in the portion of the prison where prisoners of the United States Marshals Service are being held.

He is a 23-year-old man from Toledo who is being held on a weapons charge, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000