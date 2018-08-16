Hundreds pack Packard Park to view Vietnam War memorial
WARREN — Hundreds of people are at Packard Park this morning to see the Wall that Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
At 11 a.m., Tim Ryan will give a speech to a large crowd to pay respect to the Vietnam War veterans.
Dave Luther, who was in the Navy and helped build underwater mines during the war, said he has seen the Wall that Heals three times and is always moved to tears.
''These are heroes that no one recognized. Those that came back alive weren't respected,'' he said.
