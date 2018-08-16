Heroin dealer gets a year in prison
YOUNGSTOWN
A man who was indicted for selling heroin out of his South Side home was sentenced today to a year in prison.
Luis Claudio, 41, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two fourth degree felony counts of trafficking in heroin and a third degree felony count of trafficking in heroin by Judge Lou D’Apolito. The sentence was agreed on by prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Claudio was arrested after and investigation by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force for selling drugs out of his home in 2017.
