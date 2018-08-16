FYI - Latino Heritage Fest will be this weekend at Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL

The 2018 Latino Heritage Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. both days, at Roosevelt Park. The event will feature food, music and entertainment starting with a parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will begin assembling at 10:30 a.m. in the Campbell city hall parking lot and run from this location to the park, where the festival will then begin.

There will be a church services at noon hosted by Crystal Acevedo, and followed by DJ David O playing a mix of Spanish and American music. There will also be a Zumba demonstration, wrestling matches and Grupo Tumbao from Cleveland, playing from 6-9 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule includes a karate demonstration, comedian/magician Eric Thompson and Mambo Caliente playing from 6-9 p.m.

Children’s activities include a slide, bounce around, bubble soccer, a small ferris wheel and carnival games.

There will also be vendors selling Spanish and American foods. The festival is free to the public but donations will be accepted.

Mule racing returns to the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD

After a more than 20-year absence, mule racing will return to the Canfield Fair.

This time, the mules will be under saddle instead of hitched to carts.

Local mule owners are encouraged to enter their mules in the 1-furlong (1/8 mile) races. Contact Sarah Campbell at 330-360-2939.

The mules will be racing for purses of $300 in elimination heats and a $500 purse in the final, with no more than two heats for any one mule.

The mule races will take place during the harness races at noon Sept. 3. Also, during this year’s three-day harness meet, the Junior Fair will sponsor several other races, including saddle horse and pony racing at 11 a.m Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Opera Western Reserve sponsors video contest

YOUNGSTOWN

Opera Western Reserve is sponsoring a video contest, titled “Highlights of Madama Butterfly,” with submissions of original videos being accepted until Oct. 1.

Individuals, schools, teams and organizations are invited to make a creative video that highlights the plot of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” opera. Contestants are encouraged to be unique, funny or dramatic. The prize will be a $100 Amazon gift card.

For information or to request a rules/entry packet, email info@operawesternreserve.org or call 330-480-0693.

Opera Western Reserve will present a fully staged production of “Madama Butterfly” on Nov. 16 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. For tickets, call the box office at 330-259-0555.

Penguinette, twirler workshop at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Marching Pride will present a Penguinette and Feature Twirler for a Day workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Beeghly Center, on the campus.

The fee is $35, payable that day, and includes a T-shirt, pizza lunch and dance/twirling instruction by the 2018 Penguinettes and this year’s feature twirler.

The event is aimed at students entering grades 5 through 12. Those who attend should wear comfortable clothing and bring a baton if available.

The workshop will culminate with a performance at the “Meet the Pride” event at 7:30 p.m Aug. 25. on the field at Stambaugh Stadium.

For information or registration, contact Shannon Antenucci at shantastic00@aol.com. Parking is available in the M-70 surface lot accessible from Fifth Avenue.