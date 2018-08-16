CORRECTION

Ken Jakubec was incorrectly identified in Wednesday’s Vindicator on page A1’s “400 Cyclists escort Vietnam memorial wall to Warren park: Procession of Honor.” Jakubec’s is former manager of the Austintown Quaker Steak and Lube.

A shooting on Idlewood Avenue in Youngstown occurred Tuesday. An article in Wednesday’s edition on page A3 had the incorrect date.

Verifiable errors, omissions, and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.