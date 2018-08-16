Car and guns taken at gunpoint
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a Boardman man told police Wednesday someone took his car at gunpoint at Warren and Overland avenues, and that three unloaded guns that were inside the car were also taken.
Officers were called to the intersection about 12:05 p.m., where the 45-year-old victim told police he was stopped at a stop sign when a bald man carrying a gun walked up to him, pointed the gun and ordered him out of his car.
The man then drove away toward Hillman Street, and the victim went to his mother’s nearby apartment and called police.
The victim said inside the car was a 9mm handgun; a .22-caliber handgun; and a .380-caliber handgun.
