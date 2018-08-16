Brown to meet with autoworkers at UAW hall in Warren Friday

WARREN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, will visit the Mahoning Valley Friday to meet with Valley autoworkers.

Brown will visit the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall, where he will meet with UAW Local 1112 President David Green and other autoworkers.

Brown recently introduced legislation aimed at helping the U.S. auto industry and sales of vehicles such as the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze, slow sales of which has led to a slowdown at the Lordstown plant. The plant is now down to one shift from three.

Brown’s American Cars, American Jobs Act would give customers a $3,500 discount on American-made vehicles and would revoke a tax cut on overseas profits from auto manufacturers that ship jobs overseas.

General Motors builds the Cruze hatchback in Mexico, and, on the day the second-shift layoff at Lordstown went into effect, announced it would build its Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico.