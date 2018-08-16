19-year-old faces assault charges after stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN — A 19-year-old woman in is the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault after reports said she stabbed a man in the arm at about 1 p.m. Wednesday during a fight at Tyrell Avenue apartment.
Don'Jeane Love, 19, is, expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
A man in the apartment building told police Love stabbed him while Love was arguing with his girlfriend.
Police said Love showed police where a knife was she used to stab the man and she also had a hammer with blood on it she used to pound on the girlfriend's door.
