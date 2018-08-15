YNDC to redevelop Glenwood Ave. property after purchase

WARREN

An initiative to redevelop a property on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown and put it back into use moved forward Wednesday, when the Western Reserve Port Authority board approved the property’s sale to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.

The authority had agreed earlier this year to buy the former Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley warehouse and office building at 2246 Glenwood Ave., lease it to YNDC for 18 months, then sell it to YNDC.

Thanks in part to a $150,000 award from the Wells Fargo/U.S. Conference of Mayors CommunityWINS grant program, YNDC was able to buy the building sooner than planned, YNDC executive director Ian Beniston said.

Beniston said YNDC will improve the property, then seek out three to five businesses to rent office space there.

“We’re making a series of basic improvements as well as enhancing the quality of the space and the aesthetics of it, then we’ll be working with local businesses, some city and minority-owned businesses, that need move-in-ready” office space, he said.

He said the goal is to have the building fixed up sometime this fall.

