Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan’s clearance
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a White House briefing Wednesday, following through on the president’s recent threat.
Sanders is citing Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behavior” and accusing him of “lying” and “wild outbursts.”
She also claims he’s “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.
Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump’s conduct, calling his performance at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland “nothing short of treasonous.”
Sanders says other former intelligence officials’ security clearances are also “currently under review.”
More like this from vindy.com
- July 23, 2018 3:24 p.m.
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials’ clearance
- July 24, 2018 midnight
Trump considers yanking clearances
- February 27, 2018 6:32 p.m.
Kushner’s security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy
- February 28, 2018 midnight
Associated Press
- February 23, 2018 3:01 p.m.
Trump says son-in-law’s clearance is up to Kelly
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.