The Wall events

The Healing Wall, a scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is coming to Packard Park, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Thursday through Sunday.

An opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Thursday with a a C-130 Hercules flyover by the 910th Airlift Wing.

At 7 p.m. Saturday there will be Women on the Wall and Purple Heart events.

A closing ceremony will be at noon Sunday, with the laying of the roses and recognition of POW/MIA and Gold Star families.