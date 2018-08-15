Surplus food/clothing


August 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown. Food giveaway, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Please bring containers and identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

