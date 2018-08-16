Struthers midde schoolers meet their mentors today
STRUTHERS
Though the first day of school was still a week away, the halls of Struthers Middle School were filled with students darting from room to room Wednesday, making new friends and reconnecting with those they hadn’t seen since June.
The school had its annual fifth-grade orientation day on Wednesday, though this year’s event also included the introduction of the “Where Everyone Belongs” — or WEB — student mentoring program.
Ciera DeCapita, an eighth-grade teacher at Struthers Middle School and the lead coordinator of WEB, said the new program pairs incoming fifth-grade students with eighth-grade students to provide them with mentors and peers who can help them navigate middle school.
The program includes 23 eighth-grade leaders working with the school’s 145 fifth-graders.
Read more about the program in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 16, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Struthers students step-up to help incoming fifth-graders
- August 23, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Senior Austintown students help younger ones adjust to middle, high schools
- August 15, 2017 10:45 a.m.
First day of school at Stambaugh Charter Academy is Wednesday
- February 23, 2018 10:39 p.m.
Struthers students compete in flipping-bottle contest
- August 13, 2018 11:17 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING THURSDAY
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.