Struthers midde schoolers meet their mentors today

STRUTHERS

Though the first day of school was still a week away, the halls of Struthers Middle School were filled with students darting from room to room Wednesday, making new friends and reconnecting with those they hadn’t seen since June.

The school had its annual fifth-grade orientation day on Wednesday, though this year’s event also included the introduction of the “Where Everyone Belongs” — or WEB — student mentoring program.

Ciera DeCapita, an eighth-grade teacher at Struthers Middle School and the lead coordinator of WEB, said the new program pairs incoming fifth-grade students with eighth-grade students to provide them with mentors and peers who can help them navigate middle school.

The program includes 23 eighth-grade leaders working with the school’s 145 fifth-graders.

Read more about the program in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.