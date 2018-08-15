Slot revenue

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of $10.2 million in July, up from nearly $9.8 million made in July 2017.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,032 slot machines in July, down from 1,035 in July 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Statewide, July slot-machine revenue totaled $88.9 million, up from $84.5 million in July 2017.

The state’s four casinos reported July revenue of nearly $69.7 million, which compares with about $69.9 million reported last July.

Kroger to sell its goods online to Chinese shoppers

NEW YORK

Kroger will start to sell some of its products to Chinese shoppers through a website owned by internet giant Alibaba, the latest move by the supermarket chain to boost its digital business.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is working to catch up with Walmart and with Amazon.com, which bought grocer Whole Foods last year. In recent months, Kroger launched an online delivery service, upped its investment in a British online grocer and agreed to buy a meal-kit company.

Kroger announced Tuesday it will sell items from its store brand Simple Truth on Alibaba’s Tmall site. The company did not say which products it will sell or when the test with Tmall will begin. A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKinley museum seeks to buy his insurance application

CANTON

The William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum in Ohio has launched an online fundraiser to buy a life-insurance policy application filed by the former president more than five years before his assassination.

The Repository in Canton reports the museum is seeking $4,750 through GoFundMe to purchase the document for its permanent collection.

McKinley’s handwritten application for a $50,000 life insurance policy is dated July 30, 1896. It contains information about the ages and deaths of his grandparents, as well as his claim that he never consumed alcohol or took tobacco or other drugs in excess.

The museum in Canton has collected more than $1,800 since the fundraiser was launched in late July.

Police chief: No known motive in doctor’s slaying

BEACHWOOD, Ohio

Police are trying to determine a motive in an Ohio doctor’s slaying that was followed by his two sons killing themselves during a standoff with SWAT officers.

Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said Tuesday police believe Dr. Richard Warn was killed last week by one or both of his sons. Haba says investigators and the SWAT team went to a home Friday in nearby South Euclid to gather evidence in the 59-year-old doctor’s slaying.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 44.11-0.35

Aqua America, .20 37.220.13

Avalon Holdings,4.330.65

Chemical Bank, .2857.950.87Community Health Sys, .213.220.07

Cortland Bancorp, .1125.000.25

Farmers Nat., .0715.98-0.02

First Energy, .36 36.390.03

Fifth/Third, .1629.620.49

First Niles Financial, .059.36-0.44

FNB Corp., .1213.220.25

General Motors, .3836.210.05

General Electric, .1212.34-0.10

Huntington Bank, .11 15.940.23

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56114.650.76

Key Corp, .1121.440.26

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 41.821.74

Parker Hannifin, .76166.19-1.09

PNC, .7513.220.25

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88175.590.80

Stoneridge 31.15-0.37

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.460.10

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.