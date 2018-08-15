UPDATE | Northside Regional Medical Center to close

YOUNGSTOWN — Steward Health Care announced today it will close Northside Regional Medical Center in September.

In a statement, the company wrote: “After a careful analysis of the hospital needs of the region, Steward Health Care is confident that the Youngstown community will continue to have access to high-quality hospital alternatives at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Elizabeth Boardman, St. Joseph Health Center, Akron Children’s Hospital, and The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods.”

“This is a difficult decision, but Northside Regional Medical Center remains chronically under-utilized as patients in the community choose other hospitals,” said Daniel Knell, Central Region president of Steward Health Care. “Every night, four out of five beds at the hospital are empty. It’s simply unsustainable.”

Northside Regional, which has about 355 beds, intends to stop taking ambulances and admissions in the emergency department as of 6 a.m. Sept. 17. Thereafter, Northside intends to transfer or discharge any inpatients remaining at the hospital as of Sept. 19. Should the closure process take place, employees of Northside Regional will be paid through Oct. 14 and compensated for accrued benefits.

Steward Health Care completed the purchase of Northside along with eight other hospitals – including Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren and Sharon Region Medical Center – in May from Community Health Systems. CHS purchased ValleyCare, formerly Forum Health, out of bankruptcy in 2010.

Steward is a private, physican-led, for-profit health-care provider.

There have been ominous signs in recent months, as The Vindicator has reported.

On June 22, several Northside nurses showed up at a Mahoning County commissioners’ meeting to voice their displeasure with Steward Health Care.

Anne Mueller, a labor representative with the Ohio Nurses Association, said the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association, which represents the Northside nurses, has a 51-year history of overcoming obstacles to serve the Youngstown community.

She said Steward Health Care’s idea of “better than ever” means eliminating nurses’ voices from patient-care and staffing discussions and running a skeleton crew.

Marcia Schiffauer, who has worked at Northside for 35 years, said then that the Boston-based Steward wants to put “Boston profits over Youngstown patients.”

She said the average nurse at Northside has 25 years of experience and has a connection to the community.