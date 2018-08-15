missing peOPLE

Youngstown police are looking for relatives of the following people who have been reported missing, so they may collect DNA samples to enter into a national database:

Richard Banyots, reported missing Nov. 25, 1985.

Marcel Byers, reported missing July 11, 1988.

Charles Blanche, reported missing June 13, 1996.

Lina Geddes-Lima, reported missing Oct. 14, 1998.

Dolores Donoghue, reported missing Jan. 6, 2000.

Dean Donadio, reported missing Jan. 12, 2006.

Albert Byrd, reported missing Dec. 25, 2007

Joseph Samantha, reported missing July 1, 2009.

Kimberly M. Wilson-Talley, reported missing Jan. 19. 2017.

Amy Hambrick, reported missing Nov. 23, 2017.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. David Sweeney at 330-742-8268.

Source: Youngstown Police Department