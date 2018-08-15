Maryland takes responsibility for mistakes in player death

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland acknowledged Tuesday that the football player who collapsed during practice and subsequently died did not receive proper medical care and the school must accept “legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes.”

Maryland also parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, who resigned in the wake of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Athletic director Damon Evans acknowledged “mistakes were made” by the training staff in the treatment of McNair, who was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. Head trainer Wes Robinson and Steve Nordwall, an assistant athletic director for training, were placed on administrative leave by Maryland last week.

The attorney for the McNair family said a preliminary death certificate indicates the cause of death was heatstroke.

Court posted his letter of resignation on Twitter on Tuesday. He wrote: “I am stepping down to allow the team to heal and move forward.” He had previously been placed on administrative leave.

A person familiar with Court’s settlement agreement told The Associated Press that he received a one-time payment of $315,000. He was in the first year of a two-year contract that ran through February 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not released by the school.

Head coach DJ Durkin is also on administrative leave and his future is unclear. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. has said Durkin should be fired immediately.

Evans said Tuesday the university has “hired an external review team to take a look at this, but as additional information comes forward, we will do what’s appropriate.”