MARKETS RIGHT NOW | Tech leads early decline on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as technology companies turn lower.
U.S.-listed stocks of Chinese internet companies were falling in early trading Wednesday following a rare profit drop by China’s Tencent, a gaming and messaging company.
JD.com sank 4.7 percent and Baidu dropped 1.9 percent.
U.S. tech companies also fell. Western Digital gave up 3.8 percent.
The S&P 500 index lost 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,825.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 128 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,168. The Nasdaq fell 42 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,829.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.87 percent.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2017 9:54 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock declines
- June 15, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes lower
- February 24, 2017 9:48 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- January 12, 2017 10:19 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- January 13, 2017 10:44 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.