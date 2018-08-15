Man wounded in South Side shooting

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was shot and wounded about 12:35 p.m. Friday on the South Side.

The man was shot in the 3300 block of Idlewood Avenue in front of a home that was also hit by gunfire.

The wounded man could be heard shouting in pain as paramedics worked on him inside an ambulance. One woman who pounded on the ambulance doors told the victim she loved him, while the victim’s mom could be heard yelling her son was shot five times.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. There was no word on his condition, but his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police dog Niko found a gun wrapped in a shirt behind a garage on the other side of the street.

Officers collected the gun but were not sure if it was used in the shooting.

Police also collected five shell casings from the street and at least one bullet hit a home that the victim was shot in front of. No one in the home was injured.