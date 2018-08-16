Liberty police chief retiring

LIBERTY

After almost 32 years of serving Liberty Township, police Chief Richard Tisone will retire Friday.

Under his administration, the National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked Liberty as the safest township in Trumbull County.

When that ranking was published in March, township Administrator Pat Ungaro said: “The statistics speak for themselves. It’s an indication of the police department as a whole under Tisone’s leadership ... He has been a strong leader.”

Tisone said crime statistics in Liberty have gone down over the years, and he attributes it to the officers being proactive and aggressive about making the township a safe place.

