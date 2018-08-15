Bazetta landlord, 80, pulls gun on her tenant

Staff report

BAZETTA

First, Bazetta Township police had to explain to an 80-year-old township woman that she cannot legally confront and threaten one of her renters with a gun, even if he owes back rent.

About a week later, they had to take her to jail.

On Monday, Bazetta police arrested landlord Vonda Duffy at her home on Durst Clagg Road after she failed to appear for a hearing last Thursday in Eastern District Court in Brookfield and Judge Rob Platt had to issue a warrant for her arrest.

She was booked into the Trumbull County jail Monday on aggravated burglary, a charge that carries a possible penalty of 11 years in prison if she’s convicted.

On Tuesday, she was video arraigned while in jail, then released on $15,000 bond.

According to a Bazetta police report, Duffy told police the man who rents the trailer next to her was behind on his rent, so she went to his trailer Aug. 5 with a gun and told him to “get out.”

The man told police Duffy had come “bursting into his home, pointing a gun at him and then threatened to kill him,” the report says. He said he pushed her back outside.

Duffy said she had an eviction notice for the man, but the notice gave him until Aug. 14 to leave, police said. Duffy admitted she had confronted him with a gun and told him, “I’d like to shoot you.”

To that, an officer “advised Duffy that she cannot just go making threats of that nature,” and Duffy replied that she didn’t know it would be illegal “because it’s her property.”

An attempt to speak with Mike Hovis, Bazetta police chief, was unsuccessful.

Duffy returns to court at 10 a.m. Thursday.