Greatest Week in the Valley presented by Covelli Enterprises
Summer’s end is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the fun around here has to stop.
We’re just a few days away from the “Greatest Week in the Valley presented by Covelli Enterprises.”
Here are a few highlights:
— Local schools and YSU open 2018 classes
— High school football starts Aug. 23.
— Vindy Fall Football preview debuts Aug. 23
— JD Eicher Songfest with Sister Hazel on Aug. 25
— Panerathon on Aug. 26
