Trumbull commissioners expected to give jail doctor three-year contract

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners are expected today to award a three-year contract to Dr. Phillip Malvasi of Niles to provide medical services to the county jail.

They will also consider a resolution that would hire an engineering company to design a waterline project for the northern part of Elm Road in Bazetta Township that could spur commercial development.

The commissioners decided in June it was time to seek bids for the jail services because it had been many years since it had gone for bids.

Malvasi has been providing the services dating back to 2001, according to Vindictor files.

Malvasi was the only person to offer a bid.

The contract calls for Malvasi to be paid $372,204 the first and second years and $389,029 the third year.

The first year starts Dec. 18, 2018.

He was being paid $324,204 annually in the past, but his services were month-to-month, and Sheriff Paul Monroe wanted to have a service provider under contract for multiple years, Maj. Dan Mason of the sheriff’s office said.

The commissioners are expected to also approve a $212,391 contract with Environmental Design Group of Akron to design a waterline project that will provide water on the last part of Elm Road that doesn’t have it.

The line will run from Timberline Road north to the Cortland city limits and serve 27 residential and 27 commercial properties.

The entire project will cost about $1.6 million, but the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Office has secured a $750,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant for it.

“We look at this as spurring economic development out that way,” said Gary Newbrough, deputy sanitary engineer.

Property owners in that area came to the county with petitions, asking that water be extended.

At a later point, when an estimated cost to the property owners is calculated, they will be asked to approve or reject the project, Newbrough said.