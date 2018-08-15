Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Stephen and Angela Pitts, Canfield, boy, Aug. 13.
Alise Vestal and Francisco Morales, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 13.
Alexus Jones and Jerry Smith Jr., Youngstown, girl, Aug. 13.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Brandon and Lauren Smith, Warren, girl, Aug. 11.
Michael and Kimberly Yergan, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 11.
Heidi Campbell and Tyler Rosenberger, Warren, boy, Aug. 12.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.