August 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Stephen and Angela Pitts, Canfield, boy, Aug. 13.

Alise Vestal and Francisco Morales, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 13.

Alexus Jones and Jerry Smith Jr., Youngstown, girl, Aug. 13.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Brandon and Lauren Smith, Warren, girl, Aug. 11.

Michael and Kimberly Yergan, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 11.

Heidi Campbell and Tyler Rosenberger, Warren, boy, Aug. 12.

