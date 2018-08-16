Big guns at Tippecanoe CC for Greatest long drive event 6 p.m. Thursday

What are you doing Thursday at 6 p.m.?

Greatest Golfer of the Valley brings out the big guns for the annual Covelli Enterprises Long Drive competition at Tippecanoe Country Club.

It's free to come watch and see these big hitters smack away.

This is good-weather only and will be rescheduled if heavy rain.

Hitters:

SENIORS (Over 60)

Ray Vershum

Tim Thake

Bob Leonard

Rocco Gennaro

Dan Michaels

LADIES

Angela Molaskey

Felicia Ciotola-Drevna

MEN

Maxx Guerreri

Nick Lamb

Patrick Gray

Ryan Monahan

Josh Folkwein

Zach Jacobson

George Rohan

Shawn Wire

Jared Wilson

Corey Hines

Jason Murdock

Scott Hoff

Andrew Flip

Jason Pridon

Jonathan Habuda

Kyle Gruszecki

Giovanni Naples

Watch some past videos of long drive fun.

