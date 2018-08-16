Big guns at Tippecanoe CC for Greatest long drive event 6 p.m. Thursday
What are you doing Thursday at 6 p.m.?
Greatest Golfer of the Valley brings out the big guns for the annual Covelli Enterprises Long Drive competition at Tippecanoe Country Club.
It's free to come watch and see these big hitters smack away.
This is good-weather only and will be rescheduled if heavy rain.
Hitters:
SENIORS (Over 60)
Ray Vershum
Tim Thake
Bob Leonard
Rocco Gennaro
Dan Michaels
==
LADIES
Angela Molaskey
Felicia Ciotola-Drevna
==
MEN
Maxx Guerreri
Nick Lamb
Patrick Gray
Ryan Monahan
Josh Folkwein
Zach Jacobson
George Rohan
Shawn Wire
Jared Wilson
Corey Hines
Jason Murdock
Scott Hoff
Andrew Flip
Jason Pridon
Jonathan Habuda
Kyle Gruszecki
Giovanni Naples
==
Watch some past videos of long drive fun.
• 2017 long-drive video
• Long-drive training video with Boardman's George Rohan.
