Agenda Thursday

Austintown Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., work session, 1:30 p.m., regular session, Austintown Middle School, 800 S. Raccoon Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Lisbon school board, 5 p.m., board room, board office, 317 N. Market St.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., work session, high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Warren City school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council, athletic director’s conference room, Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road NE.

Workforce Development Board, noon, executive committee, OhioMeansJobs Center, 141 Boardman-Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, YMHA, 131 W. Boardman St.

