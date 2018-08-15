65 leads Greatest Ladies 2-player event at Trumbull

Staff Report

Boardman native and University of Akron golf standout Jacinta Pikunas and Youngstown native Gayle George practiced together all summer yet were reluctant to enter Wednesday’s inaugural Board Certified Gastroenterologists Greatest Ladies 2-player Best Ball championship.

George and Pikunas carded an eight-under-par 65 at Trumbull Country Club to capture low gross honors. The team of Lauren Martauz and Felicia Ciotola-Drevna posted 58 to earn low net laurels.

“It was fantastic and absolutely great to play with Jacinta. On a lark, we entered the event and were lucky enough to win it all,” George said. “This is a beautiful, old classic course and I absolutely enjoyed being a part of the inaugural competition. I wasn’t in a fringe or bunker all day. Jacinta ended up in just one and somehow the bunker gods shined down on both of us.”