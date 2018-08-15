5 Youngstown fires suspected arsons

YOUNGSTOWN

Five suspicious fires within a few blocks of each other on the city’s West Side are believed to be the work of the same arsonist or arsonists, Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said.

The fires occurred in the same area in the span of about two hours and 10 minutes early Wednesday, he said. The fires caused heavy damage, he said.

“They’re all arsons, and I believe it was the same person or group of people,” Wright said. “I believe it is juveniles.”

The fires were at four vacant houses and a business’ storage shed.

“There was significant damage to all of the structures,” Wright said.

The first fire was reported about 2 a.m. at a storage shed at Schulte’s Thrift Yard, 1648 Mahoning Ave., Wright said. The fire caused heavy damage, he said.

