5 Youngstown fires suspected arsons
YOUNGSTOWN
Five suspicious fires within a few blocks of each other on the city’s West Side are believed to be the work of the same arsonist or arsonists, Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said.
The fires occurred in the same area in the span of about two hours and 10 minutes early Wednesday, he said. The fires caused heavy damage, he said.
“They’re all arsons, and I believe it was the same person or group of people,” Wright said. “I believe it is juveniles.”
The fires were at four vacant houses and a business’ storage shed.
“There was significant damage to all of the structures,” Wright said.
The first fire was reported about 2 a.m. at a storage shed at Schulte’s Thrift Yard, 1648 Mahoning Ave., Wright said. The fire caused heavy damage, he said.
Read more about the blazes in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 15, 2018 10:34 a.m.
Five city fires believed to be arson, city fire department says
- September 22, 2017 10:32 a.m.
City police arrest Youngstown woman on arson warrant
- August 20, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Woman indicted for blaze that injured firefighter
- January 18, 2017 11:53 a.m.
Brothers face charges of setting fires at Serbian hall
- December 6, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Shooter of firefighter has specific grduge against YFD, police chief says
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.