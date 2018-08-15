4-H Royal Court

CANFIELD

The 2018 Mahoning County 4-H Royal Court has been announced.

The royal court members are: Karlee Banks of North Jackson; Callia Barwick of Canfield; Samantha Colonna of Youngstown; Cheyenne Heffner of New Middletown; Emma Reph of Berlin Center; Olivia Reph of Berlin Center; Thomas Barnett of Beloit; Matthew Fetty of Canfield; Zachery Kemmer of Canfield; Marcus Moliterno of Canfield; James Moore of Canfield; and William Reph of Berlin Center.

The king and queen will be crowned at the Canfield Fair at 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at the main concourse stage across from the fair office.

Lake Milton grant

LAKE MILTON

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $2,179,000 loan and $1,874,000 grant to improve water infrastructure in a section of Lake Milton.

The money will be used for the phased extension of water lines to the Canyon Park, Scott Cliff and Ellsworth Road areas. The 150 homes in the project area receive water from private individual water systems that do not provide an adequate source of quality water. In addition to a new water source for the area, these lines will improve water delivery to 1,400 households connected to the water system. Once completed, the 3,759 residents will have an adequate and safe source of drinking water. The project also will accommodate future economic growth for the Lake Milton area.

AMVETS officers

BOARDMAN

Air Force Veteran Jan Brown, commander of AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, was elected 2018-19 national American Veterans 2nd Vice Commander of membership at the veterans organization’s recent 74th annual convention in Orlando, Fla. The AMVETS, also known as American Veterans, has more than 250,000 members nationwide.

Other elected officers for 2018-19 are: Commander, Rege Riley of Pittsburgh; 2nd national vice commander of programs, Greg Heun of Louisville, Ky.; Don McLean of Massachusetts, 3rd vice commander of legislative activities; Cliff Fitzsimmons of Tennessee, judge advocate; Ron Dillion of Georgia, finance officer; Art Major of Mansfield, provost marshal; and Gary Sallade of Chillocothe, chaplain. Terms of the officers begin Sept. 1.

AMVETS membership is open to anyone who honorably served or is serving in U.S. armed forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.

Play it Safe event

GIRARD

The Girard Police and Fire departments will host a Play it Safe event at the Girard Multi-Generational Center Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Families can meet their local police, fire and EMS workers.

There will be food, a water balloon toss and five bikes will be raffled off.

Bike helmets will be given to the first 100 kids at the event.

Special meeting

LIBERTY

The Liberty Township trustees will host a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. today at the township administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road. The meeting may adjourn into executive session to discuss legal matters.

Motorcycle accident

WEST FARMINGTON

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post are investigating a vehicle-motorcycle crash that occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on state Route 534 in Farmington Township leaving a North Bloomfield man seriously injured.

According to a patrol report, Barry W. Moffitt, 63, was northbound on Route 534 riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a southbound vehicle driven by Joseph P. Wortman, 48, of Lake Milton, who drove left of center to pass a northbound Amish buggy and hit Moffitt head-on.

Moffitt, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Cleveland where he was listed in stable condition Monday. Wortman was not injured.

ID forgery

BOARDMAN

Township police received a report of identity card forgery at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Boardman Canfield Road. They arrested Konrad Brandner, 30, of Youngstown, for attempting to acquire an Ohio ID using fraudulent legal documents.

Brandner faces similar charges in a different state, a report says.

Trumbull board

WARREN

The Trumbull County Planning Commission has elected a new chairman and vice chairman following the July 23 resignation of the previous chairman, Jim Shader.

During a 10-minute meeting Tuesday, the commission’s regular monthly meeting, the commission unanimously approved former longtime Niles councilman Bob Marino as chairman and Howland Township Administrator Darlene St. George as vice chairman.

Marino was vice chairman under Shader.

Civil suit judge

WARREN

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove from Summit County has been assigned to preside over a civil suit filed by former Trumbull County Engineer’s employee Ken Kubala that alleges he was sexually harassed by Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith.

Kubala, former safety and training manager for Smith, resigned from the job in May. He had worked at the engineer’s office since October 2011.

Judge Cosgrove was also assigned to and presided over over the criminal corruption trial of former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante.